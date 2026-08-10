  1. ACER BACK TO SCHOOL SALE

    BONUS NUR HIER: 5% EXTRA RABATT EXKLUSIV ON TOP

    schon ab326,55 €JETZT DEAL SICHERN
    Logo des Online-Shops Acer Store
    Abbildung des Notebooks Acer Chromebook CB314-4HT-C1TB
  2. HP STORE SSV DEALS

    JETZT ZUGREIFEN: NOTEBOOKS BEI HP KRÄFTIG REDUZIERT

    schon ab449 €ZU DEN HP ANGEBOTEN
    Abbildung des Notebooks HP 15-fd1730ngx
  3. LENOVO LAPTOP DEALS

    NOTEBOOKS BEI LENOVO JETZT KRÄFTIG REDUZIERT

    schon ab671,30 €LENOVO DEALS ZEIGEN
    Abbildung des Notebooks Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14AHP10 83K9CTO1WWDE1

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Notebook Kategorien


  1. Gaming Laptops

  2. Laptops unter 500 Euro

  3. Laptops mit Windows 11

  4. Laptops unter 1000 Euro

  5. Laptops mit 14 Zoll Display

  6. Laptops mit 16 Zoll Display

  7. Business Laptops

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  9. OLED Laptops

  10. Copilot+ Laptops

  11. 2-in-1 Convertible Notebooks

  12. Apple MacBooks

  13. Laptops unter 1500 Euro

  14. Workstations

  15. Content Creator Laptops

  16. Multimedia Laptops

  17. Laptops mit 13 Zoll Display

  18. Laptops mit 15 Zoll Display

  19. Laptops mit 17 Zoll Display

  20. Ultrabooks

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  22. Chromebooks

  23. Laptops mit SSD

  24. Desktop Ersatz

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Aktuelle Deals im Überblick

Beliebte Modellreihen

  1. Acer Aspire
  2. HP OmniBook
  3. Acer Nitro

Beliebte Serien

  1. Acer Aspire 1711 Notebooks
  2. Acer Aspire Go 159 Notebooks
  3. HP 15-fd10 Notebooks
  4. HP OmniBook 327 Notebooks

Beliebte Prozessoren

  1. Intel Core 5 120U
  2. AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
  3. Intel Core 7 150U
  4. AMD Ryzen AI 9 365
  5. Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
  6. Intel Core Ultra 9 386H
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Beliebte Grafikkarten

  1. Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80 EUs
  2. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060
  3. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070
  4. Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96 EUs
  5. AMD Radeon 860M
  6. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
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