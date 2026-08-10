BONUS NUR HIER: 5% EXTRA RABATT EXKLUSIV ON TOPschon ab326,55 €
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BONUS NUR HIER: 5% EXTRA RABATT EXKLUSIV ON TOPschon ab326,55 €
JETZT ZUGREIFEN: NOTEBOOKS BEI HP KRÄFTIG REDUZIERTschon ab449 €
NOTEBOOKS BEI LENOVO JETZT KRÄFTIG REDUZIERTschon ab671,30 €
Intel Core 5 120U, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80 EUs, FreeDOS
Intel Core 5 120U, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80 EUs, Microsoft Windows 11 Home (64 Bit)
Intel Core 5 120U, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80 EUs, Microsoft Windows 11 Home (64 Bit)
Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, Intel Arc 140T, Microsoft Windows 11 Home (64 Bit)1.699,00 €
Intel Core 5 320, Intel Graphics 2 Xe3 (Wildcat Lake), Microsoft Windows 11 Home (64 Bit)899,00 €
Intel Core 7 150U, Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96 EUs, Microsoft Windows 11 Home (64 Bit)
Intel Core Ultra X9 388H, Intel Arc B390, Microsoft Windows 11 Home (64 Bit)
Intel Processor N100, Intel UHD Graphics (Alder Lake 24EUs), Google Chrome OS
Intel Core Ultra 9 386H, Intel Graphics 4 Xe3 2.5 GHz (Panther Lake), Microsoft Windows 11 Professional (64 Bit)2.099,01 €
AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, Microsoft Windows 11 Home (64 Bit)
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